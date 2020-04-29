Sens. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, released on April 29 a joint statement expressing optimism about reports that China over the weekend eased trade restrictions for manufacturers of medical goods that resulted in blocking critical, high-quality medical products from reaching the U.S.

A week ago, in a letter to Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai, the senators expressed their deep concern about the recent export restrictions imposed by China and urged the Chinese government to ensure life-saving equipment can quickly reach U.S. health care workers and patients.

“Today, we are glad to see that the Chinese government has heeded our call and eased export requirements that have needlessly prevented life-saving medical products from quickly reaching the U.S.,” wrote the senators. “As the virus continues to plague our communities, states are still struggling with shortages of much-needed testing kits, personal protective equipment, and other medical supplies needed to stop the spread of the virus, protect health care workers and save lives. It is our hope that this move by China will help to address these shortfalls at home. In the coming weeks, we will be closely tracking how these eased regulations will be implemented on the ground to ensure much-needed resources are reaching our hospitals and front line workers.”