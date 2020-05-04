Kelly Hartwick, of Middletown, was awarded the H. Jerome Cranmer Prize in Economic History as part of the 2019-20 end-of-year honors at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

The award is given annually to the student who is the highest performing student in the history of economic thought or economic history. Hartwick also won the Winifred Baldwin Fellowship. The award is given annually to the student who is a Baldwin Honors Scholars with excellent academic records at Drew and shows great promise of continued distinction in graduate or professional school.