U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice announced May 1 the agency will allocate $1,898,432 in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Delawareans residing in public housing.

The funding, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, legislation President Donald Trump signed into law March 27, will be awarded to public housing authorities across the nation, including four agencies in the state.

“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach Public Housing Authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”

Regional Administrator DeFelice made the virtual announcement through a Twitter posting @JoeDeFeliceHUD.

“I commend Delaware Gov. John Carney, Delaware State Housing Authority Director Anas Ben Addi and all of our public housing partners throughout the Mid-Atlantic who are working each and every day to overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said DeFelice. “Early on, Delaware announced a new program to provide emergency housing assistance to renters affected by shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program, administered by DSHA, provides eligible households up to $1,500 in assistance, with payments made directly to the property owner or utility company. It’s that type of innovative thinking that will help all of us get through this challenging time.”

In Delaware, nearly $2 million in funding will be allocated as such: $1,231,793 to the Wilmington Housing Authority; $121,783 to the Dover Housing Authority; $73,144 to the Newark Housing Authority; and $471,712 to DSHA.

Nationwide, nearly $685 million in funding will be allocated through the Public Housing Operating Fund and can be used by PHAs for preparing for, prevention of and responding to a coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to the funding, HUD is announcing that PHAs may use operating funds and capital funds provided through prior acts, for eligible operating fund and capital fund activities, or for coronavirus purposes.

For more on HUD’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, visit hud.gov/coronavirus.