Delaware City man stabbed his wife in the abdomen

Daniel L. Kopec, 48, of Delaware City, was arrested for domestic-related assault after stabbing his wife during an argument, Delaware State police said.

On May 1 at about 5:30 a.m., Kopec and his 45-year-old wife were traveling in his car when they started arguing. He pulled out a folding knife about 4-inches long and stabbed her in the abdomen, police said.

Kopec drove his wife to his residence in Delaware City. When he fell asleep at about 4:45 p.m., she walked from his home to the Delaware City Police Department for help. She was immediately transported to Christiana Hospital for treatment in serious condition.

Police said there is an active court order in place for Kopec to have no contact with his wife.

Troopers found Kopec at his home May 2 and took him into custody. He was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, criminal contempt of domestic violence protective order and breach of release.

He was arraigned and committed to the Department of Correction in lieu of $123,100 cash bail while awaiting another court appearance.