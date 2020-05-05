C-17 flyover will be Wednesday

Dover Air Force Base is showing support for the brave Americans fighting against COVID-19 by flying the C-17 Globemaster III over Christiana, Dover, Milford, Lewes and Seaford Wednesday, May 6.

Estimated flyover times

Christiana – 3:15 p.m. Dover – 3:30 p.m. Milford – 3:40 p.m. Lewes – 3:45 p.m. Seaford – 3:50 p.m.

The flybys will honor first responders and medical professionals and demonstrate the Air Force’s continued readiness during the crisis.

“Defending the homeland has taken a new shape, and Team Dover is proud to serve alongside the first responders, medical professionals and all other frontline personnel during COVID-19 response efforts,” said Col. Matthew Jones, 436th Airlift Wing commander. “We hope these flybys inspire our local communities to remain resilient during these trying times and reassure them that Dover AFB continues its unwavering support.”

The Air Force is conducting flybys as part of a nationwide salute to all workers and communities during COVID-19. Community members taking photos of the Dover AFB flyovers are encouraged to post them to social media and use the tag #doverafbsalutes.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase.