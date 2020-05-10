The second victim died from his wounds May 9 in a hospital. The first victim died after the shootings May 8.

Delaware State Police have identified Sheldon C. Francis, 29, of Middletown, as the suspect responsible for the shooting of a husband and wife from Elkton, Maryland at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Bear May 8.

After the shootings at about 10:13 a.m., the 85-year-old female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 86-year-old male victim was admitted to a hospital in critical condition. On May 9, he died from his injuries. Identification of both victims is pending notification of next of kin.

Francis was found dead May 8 at about 4 p.m., in a wooded area near the cemetery and the development of Brennan Estates. The wooded area was where an exchange of gunfire between Francis and officers took place at about 12:08 p.m. May 8.

Francis was confirmed to have sustained a gunshot wound. It is undetermined at this time if the wound was self-inflicted or as a result of the exchange of gunfire, police said. No officers were injured in the gunfire.

A memorial service had taken place at the cemetery chapel prior to the shootings, but all participants in that service had left the cemetery, according to a press release from the Delaware Department of State. The cemetery is overseen by the Delaware Office of Veterans Services, a division of the Department of State.

Police arrived at the cemetery at about 10:15 a.m. after a cemetery employee called 911 to report shots fired.

Twelve employees were working at the cemetery, all of whom sheltered in a building at the cemetery and were unharmed.

Initial reports to police said a person had been seen running into a nearby wooded area immediately after the gunshots were heard.

At about 11:08 a.m., officers saw a man running into a wooded area, between the cemetery and Brennan Boulevard near Brennan Estates. Officers immediately secured the area.

Police communicated with area residents by a reverse 911 call, advising them to shelter in place. Some residents closer to the area where the suspect was seen were temporarily evacuated.

Roads in the area were closed during the operation.

Police safely released all employees from the cemetery at about 3:30 p.m.

“Today, a moment of tragedy shattered the peaceful atmosphere of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. We are deeply sorry for the families and loved ones of the victims,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock May 8. “We are thankful for the quick thinking and actions of our cemetery staff and the Delaware State Police, and grateful that no one else was hurt in this dangerous situation.”

The investigation is continuing by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective Ryde at 302-698-8557 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.