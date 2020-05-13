Photographer offers free sessions for seniors missing prom, graduation

Their final year of high school has been cut short, but this Middletown photographer is trying to save a tangible memory for seniors.

Taylor McCarthy, owner of TMcCarthy Photography, is giving seniors free photo sessions in their cap and gown and prom dresses.

The photographer said she still looks back on her memories from that time of her life and couldn’t imagine not having them.

“I saw the heartbreak on the parents and the kids,” she said. “I just thought, ‘What is one simple thing I could do to help the parents?’ I really just wanted to help in any way I could to bring light and happiness during this very hard and different time.”

When she goes to her parents’ house, McCarthy sees her senior photos still hanging on the wall. She wants as many students as possible to have those pictures too.

“They bought these $400, $500 beautiful prom dresses, and they are getting their caps and gowns and planning graduation parties,” she said. “Because of this thing that is out of all of our control, everything just stopped.”

“I just really want to bring them happiness and try to create some kind of normal for them. A lot of it, I'm doing for the parents. I think some of the parents want it more than the seniors.”

She started her photography business to capture memories and milestones for people.

“Life happens very fast sometimes. You’re not taking pictures, and you're not always going to do family photos,” she said. “I really try to capture memories you want to look back on. These are huge milestones.”

McCarthy said she has mostly worked in Middletown and Smyrna.

Now, she has expanded and will take pictures for seniors up and down the state. She already has more than 80 signed up.

McCarthy said she wouldn’t start the sessions until Phase 1 of the governor’s reopening plan that will begin June 1.

Seniors interested can Facebook message TMcCarthy Photography. She said the photographs take about one hour.