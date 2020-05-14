Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Mike Braun, R-Indiana, co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, hosted a virtual roundtable discussion May 13 with national business leaders on ways to address the changing climate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roundtable was organized by Ceres and joined by industry leaders who are interested in promoting sustainability and climate action in their operations. Participating leaders included Donna Carpenter, CEO of Burton; Kit Crawford and Gary Erickson, owners and co-CEOs of Clif Bar; Hugh Welsh, president and general counsel of DSM North America; David Perry, CEO and director of Indigo Agriculture; Jamie Gentoso, CEO of U.S. Cement for LafargeHolcim; and Steve Fechheimer, CEO of New Belgium Brewing.

“We need clarity that sustainable climate solutions will be bipartisan and that there’s a strong business case for action,” said Coons. “Conversations like this help unite lawmakers and the private sector around a common shared goal like fighting climate change. Keep at us — it’s important to believe we can do big and bold things.”

Coons and Braun are leading bipartisan voices within Congress on this important issue.` In 2019, they co-founded the bipartisan Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, which promotes bipartisan discussion about climate policy and advocates for Congress to play a central role in addressing the challenge.