Members of the Climate Solutions Caucus met May 14 with The Nature Conservancy to discuss natural climate solutions, or NCS, which are conservation or management practices that capture and store carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions or improve ecosystem resiliency.

Caucus members and panelists discussed three key areas of NCS: forestry, row crop agriculture and blue carbon, or carbon captured by ocean and coastal ecosystems. Panelists included Lynn Scarlett, global chief external affairs officer at The Nature Conservancy; Sophie Beckham, the first chief sustainability officer of International Paper, a Tennessee-based producer of fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper; and Mikel Hancock, the senior director of food and agriculture for Walmart Stores Inc.

“As Congress works to address the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot ignore another global crisis, climate change. I’m glad that we could gather virtually with The Nature Conservancy and business representatives to discuss the importance of natural climate solutions,” said Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, who co-chairs the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana. “These solutions offer practical, cost-effective methods to fight climate change and improve our environment.”

The Senate Climate Solutions Caucus promotes bipartisan discussion about climate policy and advocates for Congress to play a central role in addressing the challenge. Since launching in late 2019, the caucus has held regular meetings with a variety of stakeholders to discuss their concerns and priorities for federal climate policy and opportunities for collaboration.

For more about the caucus’ activities, visit bit.ly/2WyzP84.