As individuals, families and communities continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delmarva Power is further extending the policies put in place to support customers during this time, including suspending service disconnections, waiving new late fees and reconnecting customers who were previously disconnected.

The policies will now be in place until at least July 1.

“We’re managing through difficult times with lots of uncertainty,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “By continuing these policies to keep energy service on and prevent additional fees, we want to provide our customers with a little more certainty in their lives. We want to make sure our customers have electricity and natural gas and to offer support to those who may be struggling to make ends meet as we move through this crisis together.”

Customers who may be challenged in paying their bill should contact Delmarva Power Customer Care as soon as possible at 800-375-7117. As of May 15, the company has already established more than 1,414 customized payment arrangement plans helping customers manage the financial challenges of the pandemic. The company also has reconnected energy service for 193 customers where it was safe to do so.

Delmarva Power has extended customer support programs for residential and small business customers and will continue to work with these customers to waive late payment fees, maintain energy service, discuss reconnections and determine eligibility for assistance programs. Delmarva Power representatives can also discuss payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans.

In March, Delmarva Power was among the first companies in the nation to suspend service disconnections and waive new late payment charges for all customers. The company expanded support shortly thereafter to reconnect customers who previously had their power disconnected. Customers who have had their electric service previously disconnected should contact the company at 800-375-7117 to begin the reconnection process.

More information about the company’s energy assistance programs can be found at delmarva.com/customersupport.

Delmarva Power is also taking steps to help customers use energy more efficiently, providing useful tips that can help every customer save money by using less energy. Following a few simple tips can help customers save 20% or more on their monthly energy bill:

— Manage bills on My Account. Online energy management tools show how much energy a customer is using. The bill to date feature lets customers know what their bill costs are to date at any time during the month. Customers can also get tips based on their energy-saving goals.

— Unplug unused electrical devices when leaving a room. Chargers use energy when left plugged in after a device is fully charged.

— Check the thermostat. Set thermostats a few degrees lower in the winter, and higher in the summer, if health permits.

— Adjust blinds. Raise blinds in the winter to let warm sunlight into the home, and lower the blinds in the summer to keep cool air inside.

— Dust or vacuum radiators. Dust and grime impede the flow of heat; keeping them clean helps radiators maintain their efficiency.

— The water heater is the third highest energy expense in a home. If the water temperature is set at 140 degrees fahrenheit, turning it down to 130 degrees fahrenheit will save a few dollars each month.

— Using a microwave to cook meals uses about half the energy of a conventional oven.

— Washing clothes in cold water instead of hot can save about $50 per year.

More helpful tips and information can be found at delmarva.com/saveenergy.

For more, visit delmarva.com.