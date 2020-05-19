Restaurants can apply to expand outdoor seating

All retail establishments in Delaware may open by appointment only beginning Wednesday, May 20 at 8 a.m. Gov. John Carney announced this and other interim steps for reopening retail and restaurants May 19.

Restaurants, bars, taprooms and craft breweries may apply to expand outdoor seating capacity to safely serve more customers when they reopen in June. Applications will be available Friday, May 22. Expansions can start June 1.

This comes after Carney announced that retailers and restaurants can open their indoor spaces at 30 percent of fire capacity June 1, part of the first phase of Delaware’s economic reopening.

“This is another step forward in the rolling reopening of Delaware’s economy,” Carney said. “It’s our hope that these additional steps will safely bring some relief to Delaware businesses and workers who have made real financial sacrifices during this COVID-19 crisis. But as we reopen, Delawareans should stay vigilant. Keep your distance from others. Wear a face covering in public settings. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. That’s how we’ll limit community spread of COVID-19 and get Delaware’s economy back going again.”

Retail establishments, including but not limited to clothing and shoe stores, used merchandise retailers and florists, may accept two appointments per half hour and must adhere to strict social distancing and cleaning guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All Delaware food and drink establishments may apply to their local municipal or county jurisdiction to expand their outdoor seating capacity. Plans for adding outdoor capacity must consider local traffic patterns and noise ordinances. Boundaries must be clearly defined to prevent beverages from being carried off site. Applicants that hold a liquor license must have their plans reviewed by the Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control before approval.

For more, visit de.gov/economy. Application details will be available on the site starting Friday, May 22.