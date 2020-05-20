Cites delay of Appoquinimink school board election

Michelle Wall will no longer run for District 14 Senate seat due to the delay of the Appoquinimink Board of Education election.

“My efforts remain focused on being re-elected to the Appoquinimink school board where I can continue to serve our community,” she said in a statement. “The best thing for our school district is consistency in a time of chaos, and that is why I am retracting my bid for state senate."

Wall, who has served on the school board for five years, announced Feb. 11 she planned to run for state senate while also pursuing reelection of her open school board spot.

The Appoquinimink School District board election was originally scheduled for May 12 but was moved to Tuesday, July 21.

One board seat is open this year. Wayne Meadows and Wall are the only two candidates on the ballot.