New this Memorial Day, DART First State will offer bus service in New Castle County on Routes 2, 4, 5, 6, 13, 15, 33, 40 and 47, using a Saturday schedule, with paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service.

“We’re pleased to offer this additional holiday service for essential workers and riders needing access to critical services,” said DTC CEO John Sisson.

With beaches opening in Sussex County, Routes 201, 204, 206 and 215 will operate a weekday service schedule on Memorial Day, with paratransit operating complimentary ADA-only service. All other DART services, fixed route and paratransit, will not operate.

With the free DART Transit app, riders can plan their trip, view bus stops, get real-time bus information and see where the bus is along its route. Download the app at dartfirststate.com.

SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate its current daily schedule on Memorial Day. See the schedule at bit.ly/2z7BEQH.