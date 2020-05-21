Highmark Inc. is extending its gratitude to emergency medical service first responders during National EMS Week by donating nearly 40,000 cloth face coverings to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and preserve valuable PPE for direct patient care.

This effort spans across Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia.

“Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware was able to provide 2,500 face coverings for EMS personnel throughout the state,” said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. “We are thankful for the work they do and the risks that they face. This is just a small way for us to show our appreciation.”

The face coverings are made of a washable cloth material and are branded with Highmark’s signature colors, blue and green. The face coverings are intended to be worn in situations where an EMS provider may not be interacting with a patient or is off-duty. The initiative highlights Highmark’s dedication to the community by providing coverage for more than health care alone.

“EMS professionals have been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since day one. We owe them an immense amount of gratitude for their ongoing partnership, as we continue to serve our community,” said Deb Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. “It’s fitting that we can show our appreciation by providing them with face coverings that will allow for high-grade personal protective equipment to be preserved for when it’s needed the most.”

“While more than 5 million people rely on Highmark for covering their health insurance needs, we are going an extra step to literally help cover the faces of the professionals who are essential in caring for our communities’ emergency medical needs,” said Rice-Johnson.

For more, visit highmarkbcbsde.com or highmark.com.