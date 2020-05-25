No appointment needed for May 26 event. Testing in Smyrna is also available by appointment at Rite Aid on Route 13 at Pharmacy Drive as pictured here.

Christiana Care is offering free COVID-19 testing for residents of the Smyrna-Clayton area and surrounding communities Tuesday, May 26 from 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available.

Please bring ID.

No testing order is required.

The virus testing will be done by a nasal swab. This is not an antibody test which requires a blood draw or finger prick.

For more information, visit ChristianaCare.org/CommunityTesting.

More testing available

COVID-19 testing is also available in Smyrna by appointment at Rite Aid on Route 13 at 200 Pharmacy Drive.

The company plans to conduct drive-thru tests daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register and schedule an appointment, see www.riteaid.com.