DART First State will resume full-service levels starting June 1, with the exception of the seasonal Beach Bus services in the resort areas; front door boardings and fare collection will also be reinstated.

To promote the use of contactless, cashless fare payments using the DART Pass mobile payment app, DART is offering further discounts on daily, seven-day and 30-day passes on the app. For customers not using the app, DARTCard and Pass Sales will resume at the the Wilmington Transit Center; Amtrak Station; DART Administration Buildings in Wilmington, Suite 100, 119 Lower Beech St., and Dover, 900 Public Safety Blvd.; 718 N. Market Street in Wilmington; Rehoboth Park & Ride; and Lewes Transit Center, 17616 Coastal Highway. Visit bit.ly/2XDtyrg for other locations.

Paratransit fares will be charged; however, there will be no cash or tickets accepted or handled by the operator. Customers are encouraged to use DART Pass to pay their fare. Those choosing not to use the fare payment app will be billed for their trips.

The safety and well-being of customers and employees is DART’s top priority. DART continues to limit the number of passengers allowed on each bus at any given time, based on seating capacity. Riders must wear face coverings when riding any DART bus, fixed route or paratransit. Those not wearing face coverings will not be allowed to board the bus. Children 12 years and younger are not required to wear a face covering, nor are individuals who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition; children ages 2 and younger must not wear them. Riders must practice social distancing when riding, including while waiting at a bus stop with others. Sick people should not ride the bus.

All DART buses continue to be thoroughly disinfected, as well as areas of frequent contact. DART operators are provided with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for their personal use. Public facilities and lobbies are continually being disinfected including counters, public seating and door handles.

The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation, operates DART First State.

For more, visit dartfirststate.com.