Chief Robert Kracyla speaks about Middletown police practices

In a May 29 Facebook video, Middletown police Chief Robert Kracyla expressed condolences to the family of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died during an arrest May 25 by police officers in Minneapolis.

“I am personally saddened and disturbed by the actions taken by the police and the incident involving the officers with the Minneapolis Police Department in what I would call a senseless loss to the Floyd family,” he said.

Kracyla said the community has asked him what the Middletown police do to “address these kind of issues,” alluding to police violence on black Americans, but he did not specify in the video. Kracyla did not respond to clarify the comment or to speak on the protests.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Floyd family and the tragic events that have been occurring throughout the country,” he said. “We do our best here to focus on community-oriented programs and focusing on our core values.”

The chief said all officers have to take 32 hours of continuing education that covers ethics, diversity training, de-escalation techniques and bias, which is required by the Delaware Council on Police Training.