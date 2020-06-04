Kracyla supports right to peacefully protest

Middletown police Chief Robert Kracyla released a statement June 4 supporting the peaceful protests in Middletown and expressing condolences to George Floyd's family.

“I have been employed as a law enforcement official for 39 years. In that time it is difficult for me to think of a more tragic event than the circumstances surrounding the death of George Floyd,” he said. “We at the Middletown Police Department do not condone in any way, shape, or form the actions of the Minneapolis Police Officers that were involved in Mr. Floyd's untimely death.

Kracyla said the actions of the officers from the Minneapolis Police Department who were involved in Floyd’s arrest are inconsistent with training and protocols. He said Middletown police training is consistent with the mandates of the Delaware Council on Police Training and The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

In a May 29 Facebook video, the chief said all officers have to take 32 hours of continuing education that covers ethics, diversity training, de-escalation techniques and bias.

Protesters will march down Main Street’s sidewalks June 4, and Kracyla said the department has worked collaboratively with the organizers to make sure the march is peaceful and will not disrupt traffic.

He said the department supports the right to non-violently protest, but does not condone looting or vandalism.

“We will not compromise [the] safety and security of the communities that we are sworn to protect,” the chief said. “The Middletown Police Department will not tolerate any lawlessness and or attacks on innocent citizens and businesses.”

“The good relationship that we have worked so hard to build with the community is a key component to our overall success,” he said. “My promise to you is to hold those officers accountable who fall short of what is expected of them in our laws, policies and procedures.”