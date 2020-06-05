Once a week, the state health department updates long-term living cases; to June 4

Long-term Care Statistics reported June 5, for the period ending June 4.

Note: A quality review of the long-term care case data resulted in an adjustment to the total number of cumulative cases among long-term care residents; additional cases were added to the total count. In addition, after further consideration, DHSS has removed Delaware Psychiatric Center from the list. DPC is an acute-care facility. Due to this change, DPH has removed three deaths from the total.

990 positive COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents, and 247 have died.

The totals are:

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown 35 Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford 31 Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington 17 Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna 17 Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes 16 Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington 15 Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro 13 ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington 12 Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin 11 Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark 11 Cadia Broadmeadow, Middletown 8 Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna 7 ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek 7 New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle 7 Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark 6 Westminster Village, Dover 6 Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin 4 Cadia Capitol, Dover 3 HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington 3 Hillside Center, Wilmington 3 Methodist Country House, Wilmington 3 Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin 3 Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington 2 Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City

5 New Castle County long-term care (1 each)

2 Sussex County long-term care (1 each)