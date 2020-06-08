Grab-N-Go will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Appoquinimink School District grab-and-go summer meals can be picked up Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 15 at Louis L. Redding Middle School, 201 New St., Middletown.

Families will receive two breakfasts and lunches on Mondays and three on Fridays. Anyone ages 1 to 18 can receive a meal. Children do not need to be present.

A list of all summer meals locations can be found at www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4149.