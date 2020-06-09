The Brandywine Zoo will reopen to visitors in phases starting June 10, with limited hours and new measures to ensure the safety of guests, staff and animals.

Members will be able to visit the zoo starting June 10, and non-members may visit starting June 11.

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, but guests will be limited to visiting during two-hour timeframes from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Members planning to visit the zoo must pre-register and non-members must pre-purchase admission tickets by calling 571-7788, ext. 213. Guests will not be permitted entry into the zoo without pre-registration. More information about admission is available at brandywinezoo.org/2020-opening.

All adults and children ages 13 of age and older must wear a facial covering or mask over their nose and mouth in the Brandywine Zoo. A limited number of masks will be for sale at the zoo entrance. Guests must also maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and those of other households.

Because the zoo has limited access to some experiences and an exciting new exhibit under construction, reduced off-season admission prices will apply. Reduced admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 3 and older.

During this temporary phased opening, the zoo experience may look a little different. The zoo is committed to the well-being of guests, staff and the animals in its care, and to do its part to assist the community in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The following enhanced protocols have been implemented until further notice:

— The number of guests visiting the zoo at one time will be limited.

— The number of visitors allowed in the Zootique gift shop at one time will be limited

— A one-way path has been created throughout the zoo to limit guest contact

— Hand-sanitizing stations are now located throughout the zoo

— Touchpoints and restrooms are cleaned and sanitized regularly

— The zoo will be completely cleaned and sanitized after each visitor session

— Purchases will be limited to credit cards only; a $5 minimum applies, except for at vending machines, which are cash only.

— Staff members are utilizing masks and monitoring their own health

— Some exhibits may be closed due to construction or safety of the animals

— The Barnyard is limited to viewing only; visitors may not enter the yard to interact with goats until further notice.

— The education building, child play areas, water fountains and restrooms at the back of the zoo remain closed

— Keeper Talks and Creature Features have been cancelled

— Interactive education stations will be unavailable

The zoo has been closed to visitors since mid-March due to construction and the COVIC-19 pandemic; however, staff have continued to care for the animals and prepare for reopening.

The Brandywine Zoo is managed by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation with the support of the Delaware Zoological Society.

For more, visit brandywinezoo.org/2020-opening or search Brandywine Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.