Will you help save more pets? Donations go to Wings of Rescue

A dangerous tropical storm is already wreaking havoc over the South and is likely to continue its destruction, threatening the lives of shelter pets in its path.

In the wake of the storm, shelters are overrun with lost and abandoned pets.

100% of donations which will be sent to Wings of Rescue to help them fund this life-saving trip and other trips coming up.

Using the best safety protocols, Wings of Rescue will be flying pets, who were in affected shelters along Cristobal’s path, to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania, where families are waiting for pets to adopt.

And shelters can avoid euthanizing pets to provide kennel space for displaced dogs and cats until they can be reunited with their families.

