The Delaware Farm Bureau announced Hannah O’Hara, of Milford, as its newest office member, a luxury brand marketing and management student at Susquehanna University.

As the marketing intern, she will engage members, improve marketing efforts and handle other needs as they arise. She has also started to administer the digital marketing campaign with Delaware Farm Bureau and iHeartMedia, including creating graphic advertisements and media spots and updating the website with current information.

She brings years of agriculture experience with her to help her best understand Delaware Farm Bureau members like her own family who has chickens and “a massive garden.” As a member, she knows the benefits of membership and volunteering within the statewide organization.

“I worked in the Farm Bureau Food Booth [at the Delaware State Fair] since I was eight and scrubbing tables,” she said. “I also received a [DFB] scholarship in 2018 and would love to give back to the organization.”

Her own agriculture involvement began when her family started their garden next to the farm of a fellow DFB member, Connie Fox.

“My background in agriculture started when I was really young when my dad wanted a garden and I saw the opportunity for a produce stand,” said O’Hara. “I would sell my local fruits and vegetables to restaurants and grocery stores in Lewes and Milford. I joined 4-H and ventured in project areas such as public speaking, archery, horticulture and photography. This connected me with a lot of farming families and allowed me to appreciate their dedication.”

She eventually became the secretary for the statewide 4-H Teen Council. She also held the roles of president for the 4-H Kent County Jr. Council and vice president of the Delaware State Fair Junior Board. O’Hara has attended several leadership conferences thanks to her roles and will speak at the national Lead3675 in Orlando, Florida, next year. She graduated from Sussex Technical High School as its senior class president, as well.

During her more than 10 years with the Houston Cardinals 4-H Club, O’Hara earned the coveted Diamond Clover award, similar to the Boy Scout Eagle Award or Girl Scout Gold Award. Project Hopscotch, as her community project became known, involved the building of two hopscotch courses at the Milford Boys and Girls Club and E.I. Morris Early Childhood Center in Lincoln, creating a fun, interactive 4-H legacy in her hometown.

“The Delaware Farm Bureau staff is excited to have Hannah join our team this summer. We believe Hannah’s knowledge and creativity in marketing will benefit all Farm Bureau members on programs we are working on this summer including the digital marketing campaign of Delaware specialty crops,” said Executive Director Joseph Poppiti.

For more, visit defb.org.