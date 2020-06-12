Once a week, the state health department updates long-term living cases; to June 11

Long-term Care Statistics reported June 12, for the period ending June 11.

1,026 positive COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents, and 263 have died.

There have been 433 positive cases and one death among staff members.

The totals are:

Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown -- 33* Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford -- 31 Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington -- 25 Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna -- 20 Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes -- 16 Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington -- 15 Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro -- 14 ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington -- 12 Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin -- 11 Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark -- 11 ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek -- 8 Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown -- 8 Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna -- 7 New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle -- 7 Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark -- 6 Westminster Village, Dover -- 6 Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover -- 6 Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin -- 4 HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington -- 3 Hillside Center, Wilmington -- 3 Methodist Country House, Wilmington -- 3 Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin -- 3 Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington -- 2 Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro -- 2 Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City -- 1

*Note: The list of facilities with COVID-19 related deaths has been updated to correct the facility name for two deaths.





5 New Castle County long-term care (1 each)

2 Sussex County long-term care (1 each)