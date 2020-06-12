U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Joe DeFelice on June 11 announced the agency will allocate more than $4.2 million in Emergency Solutions Grants funding to Delaware to support homeless Delawareans and individuals at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction or illness due to COVID-19.

The agency awarded $2.96 billion in funding nationwide. The funding is in addition to $1 billion of ESG grants announced within a week of President Donald Trump signing the CARES Act providing coronavirus relief funding.

“Throughout the First State, there has been some great work underway to help those who need it most — the homeless,” said DeFelice. “The Delaware State Housing Authority and Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, in partnership with other state and local partners, is helping individuals experiencing homelessness secure housing in hotels to reduce their risks to COVID-19 and to connect them with much needed resources. DSHA recently announced plans to use ESG funding to help rapidly rehouse families in hotel placements into permanent housing. These are community-led efforts of which all involved can be proud.”

“Homelessness was a major issue in some cities across our nation long before this pandemic occurred, and unfortunately, the dire living conditions of our most vulnerable Americans left many without a home to isolate in or proper medical and healthcare resources to defend themselves against this invisible enemy,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “As we continued to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in at-risk communities, the department and our partners worked quickly to respond to outbreaks and minimize the spread from hotspots to other locations. This increased funding to help provide for our homeless will make a difference now as we combat the coronavirus and inform long-term, innovative solutions for addressing homelessness in the future.”

Congress has provided $4 billion for HUD’s ESG program for local governments to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus among individuals and families who are homeless, receiving homeless assistance or are at risk of becoming homeless. In total, HUD has allocated $3.96 billion in ESG funding to impacted communities in every U.S. state and territory, and the remainder $40 million is being utilized to provide technical assistance to build capacity of grantees in those communities receiving ESG funding.

Nationally, the $2.96 billion in funding allocated can be used to make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families; operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings and supplies necessary for their operation; provide hotel/motel vouchers for homeless families and individuals; provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services and transportation; and prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.

In Delaware, funding will be allocated as follows: $1,142,202 to Wilmington, $1,582,960 to New Castle County, and $1,527,664 to the Delaware State Balance, for a total of $4,252,826.

HUD's mission is to create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all. The Department’s Mid-Atlantic region includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

For more on HUD and its programs, visit hud.gov.