Contest open to middle or senior high school students living in the Appoquinimink School District

The Middletown Historical Society has announced its 2020 research paper competition for middle school or senior high school students living in the Appoquinimink School District.

The society’s board of directors has budgeted $3,500 for the winners of the competition, and up to that amount will be paid to winners in cash awards.

This year’s topic is a continuation of last year’s: research a person or family that a street in Middletown was named for. Street names that may be used exclude streets written about last year, and include Anderson, Berkman, Cochran, Cox, Crawford, Field Court, Green, Hoffecker, Lockwood, and Wood.

Rules for the contest are posted on the society’s website, middletowndehistory.com.

The selection committee for the awards is comprised of high school civics and history teachers, librarians, and officers of the Society, who will rate the papers based on grade level of the writer, and such factors as facts, proper citations, difficulty of research, writing mechanics, illustrations, and telling of the story. These factors will also be posted on the society website. Judges have the discretion to determine the number of winners and the dollar amount of each award.

All entries will be on a name-blind basis, with judges not knowing the identity of the authors.

Interested students must contact museum coordinator Alison Matsen at dmatsen@verizon.net or 302-378-8265 to schedule an appointment to register for the contest.

Required Covid19 protocols will be followed at the museum during the contest. The historical society has substantial files, information and staff that will help, and students are urged to make use of these resources.

Paper and electronic copies of the entries, 1,500 to 2,500 words in length, must be received in the historical society office by Saturday, Oct. 17, and awards will be made at the Nov. 17 meeting of the society.

Questions may be directed to David Matsen, dmatsen@verizon.net.