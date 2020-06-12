The driver wasn't hurt, Smyrna police said.

A Smyrna woman suffering from personal issues drove a pickup truck into Lake Como June 10 at about 5:48 p.m.

The woman, in her 50s, wasn't hurt in the incident, Smyrna police said.

Police took her to Bayhealth-Kent General Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The vehicle was removed from the lake by Wreckers Towing.

Assisting with the rescue were Citizens' Hose Company of Smyrna, Leipsic Fire Company, American Legion Ambulance and Kent County Paramedics.