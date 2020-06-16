No doctor's referral required

Free COVID-19 testing will occur June 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Louis L. Redding Middle School, 201 New St., Middletown.

The tests are self-administered oral swabs. Individuals will swab the inside of their mouth, put the sample into a tube, and drop it into a bin on the way out of the parking lot.

People do not need to have symptoms. Results will be sent by email within 24 to 48 hours. Pre-registration is not required but can be done at delaware.curativeinc.com/welcome.