A fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Route 9 and Hamburg Road June 16.

A crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Hamburg Road in Delaware City left one dead and one injured June 16, Delaware State police said.

At about 5:20 p.m., an 85-year-old female of New Castle was driving east in a 2020 Jeep Compass on Hamburg Road, approaching Route 9. A 42-year-old female of Delaware City was traveling in a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 south on Route 9.

The Jeep stopped at a stop sign and attempted to turn left onto northbound Route 9, entering into the path of the Dodge Ram. The Dodge Ram struck the left front side of the Jeep.

Both were properly restrained and transported to a nearby hospital. The 85-year-old succumbed to her injuries and died June 17. The 42-year-old was treated and released.

Delaware State police are investigating.