George is available for adoption through the Brandywine Valley SPCA

The Brandywine Valley SPCA might just be the best home George has ever had.

Brought in as a stray, George was happy to have food, fresh water, a bed, toys and people to pet him. His favorite activity is going outside with a volunteer and playing an invigorating game of fetch. This handsome boy also enjoys basking in the sunshine.

While it has been fun, after two months, George is ready to find his own new home and forever family. He dreams of a backyard and taking walks around the neighborhood. George gets along with other dogs, but would like to have the chance to meet his new sibling before making a commitment.

Meet George at the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus.