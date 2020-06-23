Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, joined MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily” on June 23 to discuss the GOP policing reform legislation proposed in the Senate.

“The bill that's been introduced, that I understand Majority Leader McConnell may well bring to the floor, doesn't meet this moment,” said Coons. “There are some significant weaknesses, in terms of accountability, in terms of mandating simple and basic changes like ending no-knock warrants and really ending choke holds. And then there's other changes in terms of accountability and strengthening the hand of the U.S. Department of Justice that are essential to even a basic attempt at meeting this moment.”

Coons is an original co-sponsor of the Justice in Policing Act led by Sens. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Kamala Harris, D-California. Read more about the bill at bit.ly/2Vbtb6S.

