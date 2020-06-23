Giant Food grocery chain has begun to install electric vehicle charging stations that are free to use for EV drivers at select locations across Washington, D.C.; Maryland; Virginia; and Delaware.

Working with Volta, an electric vehicle charging networks, installation of 60 EV charging stations will be completed by the end of 2020, and 200 are expected to be installed by mid 2021 as part of Giant’s sustainability initiative.

All stores launched will offer two Volta charging stations, featuring Volta’s high-resolution, two-sided 55-inch high-definition displays. Screens will share featured in-store specials and promotions for Giant loyalty shoppers.

“Providing our shoppers and communities free electric charging services is part of Giant’s larger sustainability efforts,” said Ira Kress, president of Giant Food. “We are excited to offer our customers who opt for electric cars the satisfaction of quick and free charging while they shop. It’s a value for our shoppers that also benefits the environment.”

“We are proud to have been selected as the preferred provider of electric vehicle charging stations by Giant Food, a company whose commitment to a sustainable future aligns well with Volta’s mission,” said Scott Mercer, founder and CEO, Volta. “We are working with Giant to deliver a seamless charging experience to their growing number of forward-thinking shoppers.”

For more, visit giantfood.com/volta.