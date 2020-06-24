The Delaware Tourism Office launched on June 24 the "Go-To Guide" in partnership with the state's restaurants, hotels and attractions in order to show visitors how to travel to Delaware safely.

The "Go-To Guide" outlines specific information on visiting Delaware — from guidelines for relaxing at the beaches to staying at a hotel to eating out at one of the state’s many dining options.

DTO worked directly with the Division of Public Health on the guide and its central messaging, including “Bring a face covering to wear in public,” “Wash your hands early and often,” “Keep six feet between you and anyone outside of your travel group,” and “If you're sick, stay home. We'll look forward to seeing you when you feel better.”

View an animated safety video at youtu.be/W2a5pyF3Le8

The effort seeks to reinforce the importance of planning trips, even if only a day trip, ahead of time so travelers can be safe and prepared. The effort comes in advance of the July 4, a popular time to travel.

“We can all help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state while enjoying Delaware’s favorite attractions if we follow public health guidance and act responsibly with a sense of community,” said Gov. John Carney. “It’s important that visitors know what is required to protect Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this virus. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. If you’re sick, stay home. Travel may look a little different this year, but if you plan ahead, you will still enjoy your visit to Delaware.”

In addition to the "Go-To Guide," DTO staff will be on-call as "Discovery Advisors" for visitors looking for personalized travel suggestions. Visit visitdelaware.com/discoveryadvisors for more, and experts will send back suggestions depending on what is open and available.

“With a bit of planning, including reaching out to a Discovery Advisor, you can absolutely have a summer to remember,” said Delaware Tourism Director Liz Keller. “Discover an off-the-beaten-path attraction. Enjoy takeout from a favorite restaurant. You'll get the most out of your getaway if you're prepared and follow the health guidelines in place across the state."

Find the “Go-To Guide” and more at visitdelaware.com/gotoguide.