In collaboration with Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Barclays US Consumer Bank announced plans to create more than 300 new customer service jobs at its Wilmington headquarters during a June 29 meeting of the Council on Development Finance.

Barclays representatives presented the company’s expansion plan which, in addition to the new roles, included $6.9 million capital improvements to redesign space within its existing headquarters building in Wilmington to house the new employees. The CDF approved Barclays for Delaware Strategic Fund monies totaling nearly $2.5 million, including a performance grant of almost $1.3 million; a $1 million training grant; and a capital expenditures grant of $207,000. The grants are performance-based and will be paid out over a period of three years after the company meets milestones prescribed by the CDF.

“The addition of more than 300 new jobs from Barclays is welcome news as we work to bolster our economy from the impact of COVID-19,” said Gov. John Carney. “Today’s announcement reaffirms that Delaware remains a great place for any company to put down roots, grow and create jobs. Delaware has a talented and dedicated workforce, an ideal location and quality of life that’s second to none. We stand ready to support businesses looking to grow and to provide good-paying jobs for Delawareans.”

Wilmington has served as the strategic headquarters for Barclays’ U.S. consumer business since 2004. Following a review of site options, the company selected Wilmington as the best place to expand its operations. Hiring is currently underway for the new positions, which include a range of customer support and operations management roles.

“We’ve been proud to call Wilmington home for nearly two decades as our U.S.-based consumer business has grown to become a leading credit card issuer and payments company for some of the biggest brands in the country,” said Denny Nealon, president, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Coupled with the support we’re providing to nonprofit organizations in Delaware through our global $125 million COVID-19 Community Aid Package, our ongoing hiring efforts reflect Barclays’ long-standing commitment to the Wilmington community. We’d like to thank the state of Delaware and city of Wilmington for their continued support and partnership.”

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki joined the governor in celebrating the Barclays expansion.

“We are very appreciative to Barclays for its continued commitment to Wilmington and to Delaware,” said Purzycki. “This news comes at an ideal time when we all need reasons to celebrate after months of consequences from the pandemic. When reviewing its options for expansion, Barclays chose Wilmington because of access to a strong financial services workforce, proximity to major cities and an attractive riverfront setting. Many thanks to the governor and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership for making this wonderful announcement possible.”

“The addition of 300 jobs at Barclays is great news for Wilmington and Delaware, and once again speaks to why New Castle County is a great place to live, work and play,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “We appreciate Barclays’ continued commitment to job creation and civic participation in New Castle County. New Castle County is committed to supporting Barclays and the growing local FinTech ecosystem.”

