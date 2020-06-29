Beginning June 30, the Wilmington University Human Trafficking Symposium will be presented as a series of webinars on human trafficking.

The symposium, which was held during the summer at the university’s New Castle main campus for the past four years, will move online for its fifth year, featuring an extensive lineup of nationally and regionally renowned experts and keynote speakers in webinar format.

Subsequent Human Trafficking Awareness webinars will be held live on last Tuesdays through November.

Two separate sessions are scheduled for June 30. At 10 a.m., Johanna Bishop, director of behavioral science programs at Wilmington University and founder of both the symposium and webinars, will kick off the series with ”Hidden Lives in Times of Disasters.” A second webinar, “Human Trafficking Un-Noticed: Labor and the Law,” will be presented by Delaware Family Court Commissioner Loretta Young at 2 p.m. Each session will be recorded and will be available to attendees for 30 days.

Access to the webinar will be provided separately.

The webinars are free and cover a range of topics, drawing from various disciplines pertaining to human trafficking, including Homeland Security; family court; law enforcement; corrections and probation; education; and labor, healthcare and the law. Each one will be of special interest to parents; educators; nurses and healthcare professionals; law enforcement; clerical and faith-based communities; state health officials; and probation, parole and corrections officers. Registration is open to anyone seeking to either gain or raise awareness of human trafficking in Delaware and the Delaware Valley.

For more on the Human Trafficking Awareness Certificate program, contact Bishop at johanna.p.bishop@wilmu.edu.

For registration and more, visit wilmu.edu/humantraffickingsymposium.