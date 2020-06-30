Gov. John Carney issued on June 30 the 23rd modification to the state of emergency declaration, closing bars in eastern Sussex County to limit spread of COVID-19 in Delaware’s beach communities.

The modification also includes consumer protections for Delawareans who may face foreclosure or eviction filings.

Read Carney’s modified declaration at bit.ly/38hoJsq.

“Delawareans and Delaware businesses have made significant sacrifices to flatten the curve,” said Carney. “We are beating this disease. But COVID-19 has not gone away. We need to protect our progress, and stay vigilant. Know your status by getting tested — especially if you have spent time in our beach communities. Wear a face mask in public settings, as you’re required to do under the state of emergency. Remain socially distant. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. We know those are the best, and easiest, ways to prevent transmission of this virus. Let’s not go backwards.”

Visit de.gov/gettested to find a local testing site.

Carney’s latest modification includes several consumer protections for Delawareans and Delaware families. Effective at 8 a.m. July 1, filings for foreclosures and evictions can resume, but will continue to be stayed to permit the Justice of the Peace Courts to determine whether the parties would benefit from a court-supervised mediation or alternative dispute resolution. That process may include identifying access to housing support services through the Delaware State Housing Authority. Local sheriffs and constables are directed to refrain from removing individuals from residential properties unless a Delaware court determines that enforcement is necessary in the interest of justice. In addition, utility companies must offer four-month payment plans to those affected by COVID who were unable to pay utility bills during the height of the pandemic, and insurance companies must offer 90-day repayment plans for those affected by COVID who failed to make premium payments during the height of the pandemic.