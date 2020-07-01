Delaware Transit Corporation announced July 1 that DART’s “Stuff The Bus” COVID-19 Relief Efforts Food Drive collected 4.5 tons — 9,097 pounds — of food.

The weeklong food drive took place June 22-26 at the Safeway stores in Rehoboth and Dover, and the ShopRite stores at First State Plaza, Brandywine Commons and Four Seasons Shopping Centers. The Food Bank of Delaware will distribute the donated food through its Hunger Relief Partners to Delaware residents in need of food assistance.

“I’m proud of our employees, business partners, bus riders and the community, along with Safeway and ShopRite, whose generous donations will help out their fellow Delawareans in need of food assistance,” said DTC CEO John Sisson.

“The Food Bank of Delaware is so thankful to our friends at DART First State and DelDOT for stepping up during this time of unprecedented need,” said Food Bank of Delaware Community Relations Director Chad Robinson. “While we are all familiar with the Stuff the Bus at Thanksgiving time, the outpouring of support we saw in this ‘COVID-19 Edition’ was amazing. The donation of over 4.5 tons of food last week will go out to support the needs of thousands of food insecure Delawareans suffering during this time. We are grateful for this ongoing partnership and look forward to our annual Stuff the Bus again in the fall.”

Donations were received from the general public, as well as businesses and organizations throughout the state, including the employees from DART and the Delaware Department of Transportation, which filled three 28-foot paratransit buses full of nonperishable food. DART’s partner, Sharp Energy, donated more than $2,000 worth of food, which was loaded onto a DART propane autogas paratransit bus. DART also partnered with The Vault 103.5/106.1 FM, part of The Voice Radio Network.

For more, call 292-1305 or visit fbd.org.