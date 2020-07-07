Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, released a statement July 6 applauding the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 and strike down a provision of the 2015 Budget Act that exempts callers collecting debt owed or guaranteed by the federal government under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

In March, Carper joined Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-California, and more than a dozen members of the Senate and the House of Representatives to file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court urging the Justices to uphold the validity of the TCPA in order to prevent a countless number of unwanted robocalls made every day that intrude on Americans’ privacy and scam their wallets.

“If there is one thing that we should all be able to agree on, it’s that the annoying robocalls that constantly light up our phones need to stop,” said Carper. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a win for Delawareans and Americans across the country who continue to receive robocalls on their cellphones that are time consuming, frustrating and often nefarious. But even more than that, today’s decision will help protect consumers’ privacy and cut down on potential scams, especially at a time when so many Americans are facing economic and health concerns during this pandemic. After years of bipartisan, bicameral work to stop these unwanted robocalls, today’s ruling solidifies our nation’s united effort to finally put an end to them once and for all.”