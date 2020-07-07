Solar power installations for Delmarva Power customers in Delaware have become more affordable with grant increases announced in July by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

A program of the DNREC Green Energy Fund, grants for residential solar installations are being increased from $0.50/watt to $0.60/watt, with the maximum grant increased to $5,000. The increase is designed to provide a reasonable incentive for homeowners to optimize the size of rooftop solar for their personal needs.

Grants for commercial solar installations are being set at $0.60/watt up to a maximum grant of $25,000. Commercial grants were previously capped at $3,000 due to limited funding.

The state legislature established the Green Energy Fund in 1999. It is funded by Delmarva Power electric customers, who are then eligible to access the Green Energy Fund for renewable energy projects. Grant amounts are adjusted periodically to respond to changing market conditions.

“Supporting the development of small scale solar has been an essential part of our strategy to promote Delaware’s renewable energy industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin.

Since its inception, the Green Energy Fund has supported the installation of 4,764 solar energy systems.

Information on the Green Energy Fund can be found at de.gov/greenenergy or by emailing dnrec_greenenergyprogram@delaware.gov.