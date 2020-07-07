Tear down will start in early August

Everett Meredith Middle School’s two-year renovation began last month with the removal of trees, the sidewalk and part of the parking lot.

Demolition will start in early August. Some interior demolition has already begun.

The school is scheduled to reopen in fall 2022. During the construction, Everett Meredith students, teachers and staff will be at Odessa High School at 570 Tony Marchio Drive in Townsend, where they will operate as a self-contained “school within a school,” public information officer Lilian Miles said.

Monthly construction updates will be given at Appoquinimink School District Board of Education meetings.

Board meetings are streamed live at bit.ly/appoyoutube and archived on the channel for later viewing.