Middletown police force to receive annual training in de-escalation, implicit bias and diversity

Middletown Mayor and Town Council approved a resolution July 6 to ban police chokeholds and require more diversity training.

The resolution requires all 38 members of the Middletown police force to receive annual training in de-escalation, implicit bias and diversity.

It prohibits “knee holds, choke holds, and similar acts of applying pressure against the trachea, windpipe, carotid artery or jugular vein that restricts the individual’s breathing, against anyone within the Town of Middletown.”

Police would be allowed to use this method if they believe the use is necessary to protect the life of a civilian or another law enforcement officer, and all other control methods have been exhausted. Officers will be disciplined or discharged for those who use an “extreme act of force.”