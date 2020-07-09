The National Science Foundation announced a six-year, $18 million award to launch a new center for materials science research led by the University of Delaware.

The federal funding will support the Center for Hybrid, Active and Responsive Materials at the university’s Newark campus. The new center will be one of 11 Materials Research Science & Engineering Centers across the country funded by the NSF and the first in the region, and will be managed by a number of regional partners that include Delaware State University, the University of Pennsylvania, National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Chemours.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, who has been a strong supporter of NSF and NIST through his work on the Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Subcommittee and has encouraged regional cooperation amongst the universities and corporate partners in the region, has commended the NSF and congratulated officials at the University of Delaware on the award.

“I am grateful to Director [Sethuraman] Panchanathan and the NSF for this support and am especially delighted to see Delaware State University primed to work with world class partners at Penn, University of Delaware, NIST and Chemours,” said Coons. “This funding will help launch a new research center in materials science; a field with applications in medicine, manufacturing, space science and more. Having worked at one of Delaware’s most innovative materials-based science companies, I know that our region is full of pioneering minds poised to advance our country’s leading edge in this field. This award not only provides a home for new research in our region, but it will allow students access to funding and opportunities and make these regional partners an even more attractive destination for top scientists."