Roundabout construction finished in May

The four-way stop is no more at Marl Pit and Cedar Lane roads. The roundabout was completed May 16 to help with traffic congestion and accident prevention.

Charles McLeod, DelDOT director of community relations, said the four-way stop could no longer handle the number of cars passing through the area.

The intersection improvements are a part of the Cedar Lane Road, Boyds Corner Road to Marl Pit Road project, which included new asphalt, curbs and gutters, shared-use paths, median islands, a drainage system and street lighting.

Roadway construction began October 14 as part of phase one. Phase two began April 27 with a three-week closure to complete the roundabout. The roundabout was one of nine DelDOT projects completed in the first half of 2020, costing $3.7 million. All projects nearly totaled $100 million, according to a press release from DelDOT.

Bryon Short, executive vice president of the Delaware Contractors Association said in the press release the spring brought unprecedented challenges, but DelDOT saw an opportunity to expedite the projects.

"Working together, DelDOT and DCA's highway contractors pushed to ensure projects were expedited for the convenience of the traveling public while protecting both the safety of workers and taxpayer investments,” he said.