Incumbents Dugan, Miller back on council

The July 18 Townsend Town Council election was canceled because only two candidates filed for two seats. Incumbents Edgar Dugan and Patrick Miller will each return to office for two years.

Dugan was first elected to council in 2018. He will continue to be the chair of the Public Works Committee and the co-chair of the Finance and Land Use and Development committees.

Miller was appointed to council in 2019 to fill a vacated seat. He will still be the chair of the Human Resources, Public Safety and Veterans committees and co-chair of the Parks and Recreation Committee.

Thomas McDonald returns for another one-year term as mayor. McDonald was elected to council in 2019 and has been mayor for the past year.

The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was delayed due to the State of Emergency issued by Gov. John Carney. It was rescheduled for July 18 and the candidate filing deadline was extended until June 18.