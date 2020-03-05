The Cavs won the 2019 World Youth Championship in December.

Gov. John Carney honored the M.O.T. Elite Cavs 11-and-under travel football team at Middletown High School March 4 for winning the 2019 World Youth Championship in December.

From Dec. 3-20, travel teams in all age categories from all over the country go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio to compete for the title in their age group. Supporters compare it to the Little League World Series in terms of its reach and importance, according to the competition’s website.

When Carney asked the players what they felt was the key to their success, many of them said working together as a team was important.

“The most impressive part [of your team’s win] is learning that if you play together as a team, if you think about the team’s success instead of your individual success, the team will be successful and so will you,” Carney said.

Sen. Stephanie Hansen of Middletown said she was glad to come up from Legislative Hall to honor the Cavs.

“There is a saying that says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team,’” Hansen said. “I think what you were able to find out here is that you were able to go far, really far.”

Carney gave the team a certificate signed by himself and Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.

Players from the Middletown and Appoquinimink high school football teams came to support the younger athletes.