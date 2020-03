Middletown lost to Salesianum and St. Andrew's beat William Penn Thursday night.

Middletown Cavaliers and St. Andrew’s Saints played in the second round of the DIAA state tournament March 5. Cavaliers lost to Salesianum, and St. Andrew’s beat William Penn.

No. 11 Middletown Cavaliers fell to No. 6 Salesianum 39-66. Salesianum advanced to play at Dover in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7.

As the away team and underdog, No. 18 St. Andrew’s upset No. 2 William Penn 54-42. The Saints will get home court advantage playing at Middletown High School in the quarterfinals against No. 23 Dickinson Saturday.

Both teams came off first round victories March 3. Middletown defeated Lake Forest 71-56 and St. Andrew’s beat Smyrna 66-57.

For an extended version of this story, see https://www.delawareonline.com/story/sports/high-school/2020/03/06/diaa-boys-basketball-roundup-st-andrews-scores-second-round-shocker/4960681002/, which is for delawareonline subscribers.