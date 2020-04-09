The decision by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association's board is contingent on the governor lifting the State of Emergency and public schools reopening by May 18.

The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors met by videoconference today and set guidelines for spring sports if schools reopen by mid-May.

The board approved a modified regular spring sports season contingent on the governor lifting the State of Emergency and public schools reopening by May 18.

The DIAA board's guidance will allow one week for student-athletes to practice starting May 18.

Schools will schedule games from May 26 to June 20 under the DIAA regulations for the maximum number of games allowed in a week.

The board said the DIAA is committed to the health and safety of student-athletes and supports opportunities for participation when possible within the current guidelines allowed due to COVID-19.

"DIAA's number one priority through the COVID-19 pandemic is to keep our students, coaches, member schools and communities safe," the board said in a press release. "We will continue to monitor and navigate through these unprecedented times to ensure a good experience for student-athletes and adjust as the situation presents."

The board will make a decision for spring sports championship at next month’s board meeting.

"Today we received great news with the DIAA board’s decision for a modified regular spring sports season," said DIAA executive director Donna Polk. "Our student-athletes can now truly prepare to be ready to return to action on May 18. The creative ways teams have bonded together to train and work on their individual skills during the suspension period will definitely pay off once you return together as a team. We look forward to seeing all on the field, court, track and course. Until that day approaches, focus academically, be safe, be healthy and continue to practice social distancing. We are in this together."