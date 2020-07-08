NASCAR Cup Series races Aug. 22-23

Dover International Speedway will host six races over three days in late August, NASCAR announced July 8.

Two 311-mile NASCAR Cup Series races will be back-to-back Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. The “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race remains on its original Aug. 23 date (4 p.m., NBCSN). The postponed May 3 NASCAR Cup Series is now set for Aug. 22 (4 p.m., NBCSN).

Each day also includes a 200-mile NASCAR Xfinity Series race, making up the postponed May 2 race. The Aug. 22 Xfinity Series race will start at 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN) and the Aug. 23 one will begin at 1 p.m. (NBCSN).

The new date for the postponed NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race is Friday, Aug. 21 (5 p.m., FS1). The “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race is the same day at 2 p.m.

It is believed to be the first time in NASCAR history that one track will host six points-paying events across one weekend of racing.

Speedway officials are consulting with local, state and federal health officials and Gov. John Carney on whether fans will be allowed in the stands with appropriate social distancing. New fan procedures would include distancing in grandstands and concession lines, enhanced cleaning in high-traffic areas, added hand sanitizer stations and infield access limited to race team and track personnel only.

Fans can call (800) 441-RACE to speak with a ticket office representative to review their accounts and options.

Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO, commented on the August races.

“Six races, three days and one hungry Miles the Monster. We are certainly looking forward to a historic weekend here in Dover,” Tatoian said. “We appreciate the cooperation we’ve received from not only NASCAR and our network partners but also from state and community leaders in preparation for these events. As we continue to collaborate with all of the stakeholders, public safety remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and plan for best health practices for all involved as we get closer to our race weekend.”

