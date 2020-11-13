'COVID was a push': Ash & Gold Salon opens in Middletown

Ashley Daviston has been in the hair industry for 13 years.

She has taken the time to hone in on her passion for coloring and extensions by traveling out of state for classes twice a year. After spending more than a decade working for someone else, she is now opening her own salon.

Ash & Gold Salon held a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 12 to recognize the new business opening in Middletown.

Daviston, owner of the new salon, has been a hair stylist for more than a decade, spending nine at a hair salon in Hockessin. But as a Middletown native, she wanted to work closer to home, having one child and another one on the way. She credits her children for pushing her to open her own business.

Daviston said opening in a business during a pandemic is scary, but it's also motivating.

"COVID was a push," the hairstylist said. "I said, 'You know what this is the time to do it,' so we did."

The salon — which opened Oct. 20 — specializes in balayage color and hand-tied extensions. She said most of the clients will be women, but they will have some men. According to the booking website, she will has two hair stylists right now, herself and Bern Mazalewski, but Daviston plans to have about five total.

According to her profile on Ash & Gold's booking website, she said she knows it's important to feel special, pampered and beautiful in a relaxing environment.

"I’ve designed my salon experience in a way that will leave you feeling uplifted, relaxed and more confident than you’ve ever felt before," she said in her profile. "I’ve been in the hair industry for over 10 years and I have never been more in love with my clients and craft."

Ash & Gold is at 5236 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown in the Summit Plaza Shopping Center, next to Dunkin Donuts and Middletown Diner. The salon is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about appointments, services and policies can be found at www.ashandgoldsalon.com or by emailing hello@ashandgoldsalon.com.