All Therapy clinic celebrates move to downtown Middletown

Aisha Ryan’s physical therapy clinic was located on the north side of Middletown off Route 71 for seven years, largely out of sight from the main traffic of town. But she decided she wanted to change that.

All Therapy Physical Therapy and Wellness clinic moved to 101 N. Broad St. in early August to have more visibility to the MOT community. She held a ribbon cutting Nov. 19 to mark the next step of her journey.

The former location on Carter Drive was a great place to grow her business, Ryan said, but she wanted to own real estate in the heart of Middletown where people are more likely to see her business.

“You are aware of what the new things are happening, whether it's just going to the Amish market or going to the store, you always know what's happening at the four corners,” she said. “I am ecstatic about what we can do and how we can reach more people and help the community more, but also make people more aware of what [resources] is available to them.”

All Therapy can be seen from the Main and Broad streets intersection, just behind the former Louis Marie Bridal shop.

As a former New Yorker, she likes seeing the cars drive by and hearing the music from people’s cars. Sounds from downtown, like the rumbling of trucks doesn’t bother her.

All Therapy’s slogan is “Movement is Freedom,” with a goal to increase a person’s mobility so they can feel like themselves.

According to its website, the clinic incorporates “physical rehabilitation, fitness training, injury prevention education and lifestyle awareness to best promote awareness and functional independence.”

As the pandemic causes small businesses to struggle, Ryan likes seeing the other businesses from her window to remind her that they are still surviving.

“It's good to know that other businesses are still hanging in there. It’s very refreshing to be in this space. I love the openness,” the physical therapist said. “The pandemic has hit in a lot of ways for a lot of people … It's a blessing to be here and be able to do what we are doing,”

Another perk of moving downtown was having more office space. The gym area is the same size as the old location, but she now has a kitchen and an upstairs with three office suites that she plans to rent out.

For more information, visit www.alltherapy.net or call 302-376-5578.